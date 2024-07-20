Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $9,327,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Playtika by 362.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Playtika stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.52.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. Research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
