Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,994,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

