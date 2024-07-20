Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,400 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,333. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

