Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $174,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 9,300,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,102. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

