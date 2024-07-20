Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells $50,689.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

