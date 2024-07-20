PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 12,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 9,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

PharmaCielo Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

