Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $519.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 14,549.30% and a net margin of 96.14%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

