Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0702 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $519.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.58.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Basin Royalty Trust
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.