Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.56.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $190.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $170.59 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $85,222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.