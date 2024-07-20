PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Sunday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

PED opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

