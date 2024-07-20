Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 75,392 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,392 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 74.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Down 1.8 %

Acacia Research stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 198,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a current ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market cap of $531.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.54. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Insider Transactions at Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Acacia Research Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

