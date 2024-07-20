Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,726 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of QCR worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $205,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCRH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.13. 180,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,231. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

