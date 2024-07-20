Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,010 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,010 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.37% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 17,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57.
Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.