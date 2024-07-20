Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,010 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,010 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.37% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 17,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

