Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,003 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.34% of Genasys worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 35,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,032. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 71.72% and a negative return on equity of 46.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

