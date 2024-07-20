Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,981,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

