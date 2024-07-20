Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 18,240 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.00% of inTEST worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTT. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in inTEST by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in inTEST by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in inTEST by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in inTEST by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:INTT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

