Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $519,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TrueBlue worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after acquiring an additional 661,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 196.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 587,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

TBI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.33. 235,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.81.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

