Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

NASDAQ STGW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. 373,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

