Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $2,870,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 167,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

