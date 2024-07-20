Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,651,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 475,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,049. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.42 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

