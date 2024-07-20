Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.84% of Strattec Security worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $10,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strattec Security Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $24.75. 12,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STRT

About Strattec Security

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.