Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

