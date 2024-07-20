OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 2472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

