OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 2472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.
OTC Markets Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
