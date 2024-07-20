Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $279.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,109. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

