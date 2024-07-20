Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,697 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 11,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

