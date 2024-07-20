Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 49,184 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,472. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.