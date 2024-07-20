Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 6,883 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.1 %

KMI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,891,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

