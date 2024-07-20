Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.46 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after acquiring an additional 155,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.25. 1,260,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,890. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

