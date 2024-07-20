Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,436. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

