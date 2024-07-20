Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 14,574,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,488. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

