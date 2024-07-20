Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 385,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,271. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

