Oasis Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.86 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $637.30 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.97 or 0.05242257 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00043251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09398768 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $18,823,324.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

