Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.2%

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.63). 96,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 251,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.51 million, a PE ratio of 402.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 496.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 479.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($48,491.77). 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

