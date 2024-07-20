NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009482 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,671.12 or 0.99910724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.