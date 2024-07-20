Nwam LLC Sells 81,939 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,939 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.43. 624,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.