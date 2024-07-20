Nwam LLC Sells 286 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 237,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,263. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

