Nwam LLC Invests $93,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 289,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enovix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 3,850,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.04. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.