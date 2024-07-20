Nwam LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.37. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

