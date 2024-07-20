Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Walmart by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

