Nwam LLC Acquires 3,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 154,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,779. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

