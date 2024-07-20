Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.59. 513,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15,794% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Nuvei Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

