Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Nutrien stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 370.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 296,122 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

