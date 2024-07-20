Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

