Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Shares Down 3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 24,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 121,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $8.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth approximately $28,625,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

