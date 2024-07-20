National Bank Financial Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to Hold

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPB. National Bankshares lowered Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.11.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$8.11 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$7.97 and a 1-year high of C$10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

