My DeFi Pet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $240,981.98 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.96 million and $240,981.98 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

