Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America makes up 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.29% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $116,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,819. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 28,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,992. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

