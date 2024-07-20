Motco Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $197.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

