Motco Purchases Shares of 3,924 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $1,595,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 464,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,717. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.