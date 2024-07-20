Motco Purchases Shares of 3,924 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $1,595,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 464,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,717. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
