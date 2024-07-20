Motco Has $45,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,207 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 1,253,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,420. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

