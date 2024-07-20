Motco Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Motco boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.74. 1,075,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.14.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

